Changing over and over as seasons go by,

silent in the snow at times,

or reeked with the first automn rain,

or even vibrant in the heat of the summer,

the Greek landscape

pulses alive infront of our eyes.

An endless journey

across a land of climate contrasts,

of civilization, of sea parks and national forests...

A journey in space and time,

in places and people...

A journey overflowing unique, authentic

Views of Greece!